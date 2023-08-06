NTV Asset Management LLC Purchases 54 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $446.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.06. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 232.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $480.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.