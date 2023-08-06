Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 557 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,055,230,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $115.82 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $187.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5,788.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.83.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,781,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,613,481.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,174 shares of company stock worth $30,761,603 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

