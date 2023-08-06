Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 100.0% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Carter’s by 20.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 163,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Carter’s by 9.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 18.5% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 10,710 shares during the period.

CRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carter’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

NYSE CRI opened at $75.39 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.68 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.87%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

