Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 322 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

POR stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.42. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $56.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.