Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $255,749,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,661,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,650 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,439,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,800 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,416,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 150.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,816,000 after purchasing an additional 792,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,690,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,863.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,407,921 shares of company stock valued at $275,327,133. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $83.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.