R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.3% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 451.6% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 22,886 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 11,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $107.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.04 and a 200 day moving average of $108.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on XOM shares. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.30.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.