Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $490.09 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $370.93 and a 1 year high of $518.71. The company has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $491.32 and its 200 day moving average is $463.66.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. Cintas’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.00.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.