The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENSG. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 1.6 %

ENSG stock opened at $96.94 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $78.84 and a one year high of $102.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.54 and a 200-day moving average of $92.65.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.45%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $114,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,242,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 14,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $1,385,530.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 939,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,231,301.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $114,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,391 shares of company stock worth $2,504,295 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

