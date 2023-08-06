Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 60 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $967.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.5 %

ORLY stock opened at $925.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $933.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $886.49. The company has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $680.00 and a twelve month high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.45, for a total transaction of $950,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 220,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,180,738.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,606,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,524 shares of company stock worth $11,022,666. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.