Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stake Lowered by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP decreased its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,863,000 after acquiring an additional 36,593 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 22.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $39.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.23. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.08 and a 1-year high of $59.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $160.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. Equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 6,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $244,581.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,687 shares in the company, valued at $871,634.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 5,015 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $209,526.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,835,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 6,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $244,581.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,634.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,791 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,091. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

