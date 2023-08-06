Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 38,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Church & Dwight Price Performance

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $609,872.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHD opened at $94.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.62 and its 200-day moving average is $90.90.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

