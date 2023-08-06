Versor Investments LP Trims Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Versor Investments LP cut its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,243 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $509,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MUR opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.62.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 17.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Murphy Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

