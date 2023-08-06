Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 462 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.47.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.4 %

LRCX stock opened at $690.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $726.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $638.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $555.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.48 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,364.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,265 shares of company stock worth $11,589,681 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

