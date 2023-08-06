Versor Investments LP Reduces Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,887,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,656,000 after acquiring an additional 421,554 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,464,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,942,000 after acquiring an additional 611,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,295,000 after purchasing an additional 119,330 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.30.

SPG stock opened at $118.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.75 and a 200 day moving average of $114.98. The firm has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $133.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.46%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

