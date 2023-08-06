Versor Investments LP Reduces Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 9,547.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 218,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 215,762 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 54,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ES opened at $67.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.25. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $94.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.