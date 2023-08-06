MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of MetLife by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $63.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.08 and its 200-day moving average is $60.49.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.93%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.18.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

