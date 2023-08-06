Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Weatherford International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,987,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,753,000 after buying an additional 107,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,675,000 after acquiring an additional 152,485 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,965,000 after acquiring an additional 43,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,361,000 after acquiring an additional 19,287 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 465.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,232,000 after acquiring an additional 941,426 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weatherford International

In other Weatherford International news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $861,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $861,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $3,011,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,103,900.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of WFRD opened at $83.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Weatherford International plc has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $85.69. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.90.

WFRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Weatherford International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Weatherford International from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weatherford International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.86.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

