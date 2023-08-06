Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $284.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.16. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.75 and a 1 year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

