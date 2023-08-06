Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $126,000 Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 66,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $17.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.39. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

