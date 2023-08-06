Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 48.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 121.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after acquiring an additional 94,910 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after acquiring an additional 680,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Stock Up 0.1 %

SCCO opened at $83.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.26. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $87.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.49.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $35,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,137.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $117,910 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.86.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.