Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $450,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $107.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $430.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.94. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

