Pitcairn Co. Purchases 892 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,953,000 after buying an additional 150,598 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,910,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,081,000 after purchasing an additional 406,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,343 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,986,000 after purchasing an additional 43,319 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,827,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,230,000 after purchasing an additional 118,518 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

PFG opened at $78.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.24. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.57%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.