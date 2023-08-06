Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 136 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $126.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.64. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

