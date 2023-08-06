Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by SP Asset Management LLC

SP Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.0% of SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.8% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 4,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.1% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 31,104 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 190.2% in the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 29,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 46.7% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 33,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $107.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $430.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.94. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.