Versor Investments LP Has $632,000 Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Versor Investments LP lessened its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donaldson news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,498,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donaldson Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $61.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average of $62.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.17 and a 12 month high of $66.96.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.53 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 32.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

