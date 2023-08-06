Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 487 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,115 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,890,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,851 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,805 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock opened at $105.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.81. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

