Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $516,000 Position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ INDY opened at $45.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.71 and its 200-day moving average is $42.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70. iShares India 50 ETF has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $46.49.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.0736 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

