Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 979 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBWI. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 406.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:BBWI opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.71. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.89.

About Bath & Body Works

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.