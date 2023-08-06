1,364 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RYH. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of RYH opened at $29.45 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $248.94 and a 1-year high of $304.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.53.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.