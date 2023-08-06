Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $309.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.81. The company has a market capitalization of $108.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,069 shares of company stock worth $23,832,502. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

