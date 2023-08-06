Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $405,000 Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,228 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Splunk by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Splunk by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Stock Down 1.5 %

SPLK stock opened at $102.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of -82.25 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.32 and a 200-day moving average of $97.96. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $116.84.

Insider Activity at Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $751.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,453 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,614.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $520,533.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,804.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,614.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,384 shares of company stock worth $1,712,330. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Splunk from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Splunk Profile



Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.



