PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 90.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

PPG stock opened at $140.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.40 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.94. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

