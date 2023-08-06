Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,368 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $20,437,631,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.29. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

