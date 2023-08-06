Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 185 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.4% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC opened at $137.95 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.14 and a 200-day moving average of $121.58.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.61 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.08.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

