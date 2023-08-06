Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 1,871 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHA stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.83.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

