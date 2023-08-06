Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 23,429 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 260.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUV opened at $8.63 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $9.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.