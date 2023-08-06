PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 168.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.88.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

