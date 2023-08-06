Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $39.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average is $37.55. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.