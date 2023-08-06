Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Stake Increased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SONY. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Sony Group by 31,300.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $90.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.21. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $100.94. The stock has a market cap of $111.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.03.

SONY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

