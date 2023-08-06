Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Cut to $88.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PNW. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:PNW opened at $78.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.70. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,620,000 after purchasing an additional 31,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

