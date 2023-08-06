Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RHS. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1,171.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RHS opened at $33.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.72. The firm has a market cap of $730.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $153.20 and a 12-month high of $178.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.