Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 52.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NetApp by 157.4% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $353,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,871,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $353,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,871,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $66,123.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,994 shares of company stock valued at $941,478. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America cut NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.71.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $77.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.42. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $80.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

