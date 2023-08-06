Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 948 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REET. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2,089.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of REET stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $26.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.25.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

