Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,175 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 73,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCN stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $21.24.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.0683 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Featured Stories

