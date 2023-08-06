Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dollar General news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DG opened at $167.77 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $151.27 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.88 and its 200-day moving average is $201.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.71.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

