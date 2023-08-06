Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 836 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in American Electric Power by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.9 %

AEP opened at $81.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.16. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.01%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

