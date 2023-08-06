Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 25,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 119,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,449,000 after purchasing an additional 18,381 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 21,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 135,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $35.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $44.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 187.86%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

