Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 92.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,150 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $74.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.84.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

