Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $413,157.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,237. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of AJG opened at $220.81 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.93 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.61. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.08.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

