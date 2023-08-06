Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Position Reduced by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $88.51 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $91.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.29 and its 200-day moving average is $84.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on OTIS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. HSBC raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.